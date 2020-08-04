Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 59 31.0 651-1184 .550 86-279 374-591 .633 1762 29.9
Middleton 57 30.2 440-888 .495 138-335 186-204 .912 1204 21.1
Bledsoe 56 27.2 319-662 .482 70-201 157-193 .813 865 15.4
B.Lopez 63 26.7 257-599 .429 86-291 107-131 .817 707 11.2
DiVincenzo 61 23.1 217-470 .462 79-232 60-80 .750 573 9.4
Hill 54 21.4 181-344 .526 74-156 74-89 .831 510 9.4
Matthews 64 24.7 162-413 .392 104-289 51-66 .773 479 7.5
Ilyasova 58 15.7 139-293 .474 47-125 66-79 .835 391 6.7
Korver 52 16.6 115-267 .431 89-214 28-34 .824 347 6.7
R.Lopez 62 14.2 141-278 .507 34-98 25-45 .556 341 5.5
Connaughton 61 18.3 119-261 .456 44-137 27-36 .750 309 5.1
Brown 47 14.8 81-223 .363 36-117 28-36 .778 226 4.8
Williams 12 18.8 18-44 .409 8-30 4-4 1.000 48 4.0
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Wilson 33 8.7 40-102 .392 14-56 6-9 .667 100 3.0
T.Antetokounmpo 18 5.2 19-36 .528 0-7 7-15 .467 45 2.5
Mason 6 8.8 5-19 .263 2-10 2-4 .500 14 2.3
TEAM 67 240.7 2914-6104 .477 915-2586 1204-1619 .744 7947 118.6
OPPONENTS 67 240.7 2591-6279 .413 924-2607 1104-1404 .786 7210 107.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 135 681 816 13.8 344 5.8 181 0 60 214 60
Middleton 44 314 358 6.3 237 4.2 128 0 53 120 7
Bledsoe 41 218 259 4.6 302 5.4 120 0 53 140 25
B.Lopez 49 239 288 4.6 97 1.5 153 0 44 66 157
DiVincenzo 60 236 296 4.9 140 2.3 104 0 81 79 18
Hill 47 115 162 3.0 160 3.0 78 0 43 54 5
Matthews 21 141 162 2.5 91 1.4 97 0 37 43 9
Ilyasova 60 221 281 4.8 47 .8 89 0 24 34 15
Korver 14 92 106 2.0 63 1.2 71 0 25 44 12
R.Lopez 52 95 147 2.4 42 .7 83 0 10 56 41
Connaughton 56 203 259 4.2 95 1.6 60 0 20 47 30
Brown 29 144 173 3.7 47 1.0 48 0 26 38 7
Williams 9 39 48 4.0 15 1.3 25 0 9 4 5
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Wilson 10 62 72 2.2 22 .7 26 0 2 15 5
T.Antetokounmpo 11 8 19 1.1 9 .5 13 0 6 11 2
Mason 3 5 8 1.3 11 1.8 4 0 2 6 0
TEAM 641 2833 3474 51.9 1731 25.8 1296 0 495 1007 403
OPPONENTS 633 2422 3055 45.6 1587 23.7 1438 1 504 954 305