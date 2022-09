Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. Daulton Varsho walks. Ketel Marte pops out to Jace Peterson. Christian Walker flies out to center field to Tyrone Taylor. Corbin Carroll singles to right field. Daulton Varsho to third. Josh Rojas scores. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers second. Luis Urias doubles to deep left center field. Keston Hiura called out on strikes. Esteury Ruiz walks. Tyrone Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Esteury Ruiz to second. Luis Urias out at third. Victor Caratini doubles. Tyrone Taylor scores. Esteury Ruiz scores. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks second. Alek Thomas grounds out to first base, Keston Hiura to Corbin Burnes. Cooper Hummel doubles to deep right field. Geraldo Perdomo singles to right field. Cooper Hummel to third. Josh Rojas walks. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Daulton Varsho out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Cooper Hummel scores. Ketel Marte called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Diamondbacks 2.

Brewers fifth. Andrew McCutchen singles to right field. Willy Adames doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Andrew McCutchen out at home. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow infield to Cooper Hummel. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Keston Hiura reaches on error. Luis Urias to second. Willy Adames scores. Fielding error by Josh Rojas. Esteury Ruiz lines out to left field to Corbin Carroll.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks fifth. Josh Rojas lines out to deep center field to Tyrone Taylor. Daulton Varsho homers to center field. Ketel Marte walks. Christian Walker pops out to shallow right field to Luis Urias. Ketel Marte doubled off first.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 3.

Brewers sixth. Tyrone Taylor homers to right field. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow infield, Keynan Middleton to Christian Walker. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks sixth. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Keston Hiura. Alek Thomas singles to left field. Cooper Hummel doubles to deep center field. Alek Thomas scores. Geraldo Perdomo singles to left center field. Cooper Hummel scores. Josh Rojas singles to center field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Daulton Varsho called out on strikes.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 4.

Brewers eighth. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to third base, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker. Victor Caratini grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Andrew McCutchen singles to left field. Jace Peterson scores. Willy Adames pops out to Emmanuel Rivera.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 5.

Brewers ninth. Hunter Renfroe flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Rowdy Tellez pinch-hitting for Luis Urias. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Keston Hiura grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Esteury Ruiz grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 6.

Brewers tenth. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Esteury Ruiz scores. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow left field, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker. Jace Peterson strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 6.