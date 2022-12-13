Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

D.Green 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 6-16 0-0 14, Looney 2-4 1-2 5, Curry 6-17 5-5 20, Poole 6-17 3-3 18, Baldwin Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Kuminga 6-10 4-6 19, Lamb 3-5 0-0 8, J.Green 1-4 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 5-15 2-3 16, Moody 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-95 15-19 111.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs