Milwaukee 110, Boston 107

G.Antetokounmpo 16-27 6-10 40, Matthews 3-9 0-0 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 3-7 1-1 8, Holiday 9-24 2-2 24, Portis 4-14 6-6 14, Connaughton 4-7 2-2 13, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-92 17-21 110.
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
- Demark’s gold leads Darien girls track to Class L runner-up...
Recommended