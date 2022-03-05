Miller leads Miami rally for 18-down to beat Syracuse 75-72 March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 5:03 p.m.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a 75-72 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami (22-9, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).