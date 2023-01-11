Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 68

Dishman 7-12 2-4 17, Bufford 3-6 0-2 7, Lawrence 8-15 2-3 21, Lenard 4-6 0-0 9, Weston 2-3 3-4 7, Porter 1-5 0-0 2, King 0-4 0-0 0, Millin 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Coleman-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-13 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies