Miami-Tampa Bay Runs

Recommended Video:

Marlins first. Corey Dickerson walks. Starling Marte homers to center field. Corey Dickerson scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to deep center field to Manuel Margot. Matt Joyce walks. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Lewin Diaz called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Rays 0.

Rays first. Manuel Margot grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm to Lewin Diaz. Randy Arozarena homers to right field. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Mike Brosseau singles to center field. Willy Adames called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Rays 1.

Marlins third. Corey Dickerson triples. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field. Corey Dickerson scores. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Lewin Diaz called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 3, Rays 1.

Rays fifth. Hunter Renfroe homers. Kevan Smith called out on strikes. Nate Lowe called out on strikes. Manuel Margot grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Lewin Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Rays 2.

Rays sixth. Randy Arozarena homers. Austin Meadows grounds out to shallow right field to Lewin Diaz. Mike Brosseau lines out to deep right field to Matt Joyce. Willy Adames grounds out to shallow infield, Jazz Chisholm to Lewin Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Rays 3.

Marlins tenth. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Nate Lowe. Jesus Aguilar lines out to center field to Randy Arozarena. Matt Joyce singles to center field. Lewis Brinson scores. Brian Anderson strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Rays 3.

Rays tenth. Ji-Man Choi pinch-hitting for Hunter Renfroe. Ji-Man Choi doubles. Joey Wendle scores. Michael Perez lines out to deep center field to Starling Marte. Brett Phillips to third. Kevin Kiermaier pinch-hitting for Nate Lowe. Kevin Kiermaier walks. Brandon Lowe out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Starling Marte. Brett Phillips scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Marlins 4.