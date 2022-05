Marlins fourth. Jesus Aguilar doubles to center field. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar to third. Garrett Cooper out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Trayce Thompson. Jesus Aguilar scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Padres 0.

Marlins sixth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers to center field. Jesus Aguilar doubles. Jorge Soler pops out to Austin Nola. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper walks. Bryan De La Cruz flies out to deep right field to Trayce Thompson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Padres 0.

Padres ninth. Austin Nola called out on strikes. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Trent Grisham reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jurickson Profar out at third. Throwing error by Joey Wendle. C.J. Abrams singles to left center field. Trent Grisham to second. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hitting for Jose Azocar. Jorge Alfaro homers to center field. C.J. Abrams scores. Trent Grisham scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 3, Marlins 2.