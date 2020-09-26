Miami-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti lines out to Aaron Judge. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar walks. Brian Anderson walks. Jesus Aguilar to second. Garrett Cooper homers to right field. Brian Anderson scores. Jesus Aguilar scores. Lewis Brinson grounds out to second base, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Gary Sanchez singles to left field. Clint Frazier grounds out to third base. Gary Sanchez out at second. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge doubles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Aaron Hicks doubles to deep right field. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees eighth. Gary Sanchez singles to left field. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge singles to right field. Mike Tauchman scores. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow center field, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Yankees 3.

Marlins tenth. Jon Berti out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Luke Voit. Monte Harrison to third. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Kyle Higashioka. Jesus Aguilar out on a sacrifice fly to Aaron Judge. Monte Harrison scores. Brian Anderson flies out to Aaron Judge.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Yankees 3.