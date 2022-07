Mets third. J.D. Davis doubles to shallow left field. James McCann lines out to center field to Jesus Sanchez. Brandon Nimmo doubles to center field. J.D. Davis scores. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Francisco Lindor singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Brandon Nimmo scores. Throwing error by Miguel Rojas. Pete Alonso grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 0.

Mets fourth. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Mark Canha singles to shallow infield. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow left field. Mark Canha to second. J.D. Davis singles to shallow left field. Jeff McNeil to second. Mark Canha scores. James McCann homers to center field. J.D. Davis scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Brandon Nimmo strikes out on a foul tip. Starling Marte singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow right field to Joey Wendle.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Marlins 0.

Mets fifth. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Eduardo Escobar reaches on error. Fielding error by Joey Wendle. Mark Canha singles to right field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Jeff McNeil walks. Mark Canha to second. J.D. Davis homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Mark Canha scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. James McCann lines out to right center field to Jesus Sanchez. Brandon Nimmo walks. Starling Marte singles to shallow center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep center field to Jesus Sanchez.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 10, Marlins 0.