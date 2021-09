Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep center field to Lewis Brinson. Michael Conforto homers to center field. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Marlins 0.

Mets fifth. Jonathan Villar grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Lewin Diaz. Dominic Smith doubles to deep center field. James McCann flies out to right field to Jesus Sanchez. Taijuan Walker singles to shallow right field. Dominic Smith to third. Brandon Nimmo doubles to left field. Taijuan Walker to third. Dominic Smith scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Lewin Diaz doubles to right center field. Lewis Brinson pops out to shallow right field to Pete Alonso. Eddy Alvarez walks. Alex Jackson doubles to deep center field. Eddy Alvarez to third. Lewin Diaz scores. Nick Fortes pinch-hitting for Steven Okert. Nick Fortes strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Michael Conforto to James McCann to Francisco Lindor. Magneuris Sierra scores. Eddy Alvarez scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Mets 2.