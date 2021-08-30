Miami: Avantae Williams reinstated, to sit at least 6 games

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami safety Avantae Williams is back on the roster following the dropping of battery charges, though the Hurricanes say the second-year freshman will not make his on-field debut until the second half of the season at the earliest.
Williams was dismissed from the team earlier this summer after facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. The case was closed earlier this month after the woman, who was described in court papers as an ex-girlfriend, recanted parts of her story.