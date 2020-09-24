Miami-Atlanta Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas flies out to center field to Nick Markakis. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Max Fried to Freddie Freeman. Jesus Aguilar homers to left field. Brian Anderson homers to center field. Garrett Cooper doubles to deep left center field. Lewis Brinson grounds out to shallow infield, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 0.

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman doubles. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Nick Markakis grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Sixto Sanchez. Ozzie Albies to third. Dansby Swanson walks. Adeiny Hechavarria singles to center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Tyler Flowers pops out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Marlins 2.

Braves third. Marcell Ozuna walks. Ozzie Albies flies out to right field to Lewis Brinson. Nick Markakis walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Dansby Swanson pops out to Jon Berti. Adeiny Hechavarria singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Nick Markakis to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Throwing error by Lewis Brinson. Tyler Flowers grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 2.

Marlins fourth. Brian Anderson singles to shallow infield. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shallow infield, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman. Lewis Brinson singles to center field. Brian Anderson scores. Corey Dickerson singles to right field. Lewis Brinson to third. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Adeiny Hechavarria to Freddie Freeman. Corey Dickerson to second. Lewis Brinson scores. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Braves 4.

Braves fourth. Ender Inciarte called out on strikes. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Freddie Freeman flies out to Corey Dickerson. Marcell Ozuna singles to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow center field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Nick Markakis singles to center field. Ozzie Albies to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Nick Markakis scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Adeiny Hechavarria flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Marlins 4.