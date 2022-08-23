Miami 3, Oakland 0

DP_Miami 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Miami 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Berti (14), Anderson (13), Bleday (6). HR_Leblanc (2). SB_Bleday (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Cabrera W,4-1 8 2 0 0 3 7 Scott S,18-23 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Oller L,2-6 6 5 3 3 5 2 Ruiz 2 2 0 0 1 3 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:44. A_2,630 (46,847).