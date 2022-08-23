Miami 3, Oakland 0

|Miami
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Berti 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0