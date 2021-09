Mia_Tagovailoa 3 run (Sanders kick), 5:35. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 17 pass to Waddle; Gaskin 15 run on 3rd-and-3; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Ahmed. Miami 6, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 27, 10:20. Drive: 14 plays, 63 yards, 6:56. Key Plays: Harris 11 run; Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1; M.Jones 5 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-2; M.Jones 22 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-7; M.Jones 7 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-14. Miami 7, New England 3.

NE_Agholor 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 2:36. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:36. Key Play: M.Jones 25 pass to Agholor. New England 9, Miami 7.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, :04. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 36 pass to Waddle; Brissett 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Tagovailoa 10 pass to Gaskin. Miami 10, New England 10.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 11:02. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 30 pass to Parker on 3rd-and-8; Tagovailoa 12 pass to Gaskin; Gaskin 15 run. Miami 16, New England 10.

NE_FG Folk 42, 2:54. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 8:01. Key Plays: Harris 1 run on 3rd-and-1; M.Jones 21 pass to Agholor; M.Jones 26 pass to White on 3rd-and-11; White 10 run. Miami 17, New England 13.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 33, 10:39. Drive: 14 plays, 57 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: M.Jones 16 pass to Henry; M.Jones 6 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-5; M.Jones 10 pass to J.Smith; M.Jones 8 pass to White on 3rd-and-7. Miami 17, New England 16.

___

Mia NE FIRST DOWNS 16 24 Rushing 7 8 Passing 9 14 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 11-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 259 393 Total Plays 52 70 Avg Gain 5.0 5.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 74 125 Rushes 23 30 Avg per rush 3.217 4.167 NET YARDS PASSING 185 268 Sacked-Yds lost 2-17 1-13 Gross-Yds passing 202 281 Completed-Att. 16-27 29-39 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.379 6.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-1 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 4-45.0 2-49.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 18 60 Punt Returns 1-18 3-20 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-40 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-29 8-84 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 4-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 23:17 36:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 9-49, Brown 5-16, Brissett 2-4, Ahmed 3-4, Tagovailoa 4-1. New England, Harris 23-100, White 4-12, Smith 1-6, Bolden 1-5, Stevenson 1-2.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 16-27-1-202. New England, M.Jones 29-39-0-281.

RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 5-27, Parker 4-81, Waddle 4-61, Ahmed 2-24, Smythe 1-9. New England, White 6-49, Meyers 6-44, Agholor 5-72, Smith 5-42, Henry 3-31, Harris 2-17, Bourne 1-17, Stevenson 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, Grant 1-18. New England, Olszewski 3-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, None. New England, Bolden 1-23, Olszewski 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Baker 8-4-0, Rowe 6-3-0, Needham 6-0-0, By.Jones 5-0-0, Howard 4-1-0, McCourty 4-1-0, Jenkins 4-0-0, Ogbah 3-0-0, Sieler 3-0-0, Eguavoen 2-4-0, Van Ginkel 2-3-0, Scarlett 2-1-0, Wilkins 2-1-0, Holland 2-0-0, Roberts 2-0-0, Butler 1-1-0, Br.Jones 1-0-0. New England, Dugger 5-1-0, McCourty 4-3-0, Bentley 4-0-0, Hightower 3-1-0, Judon 3-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Guy 2-2-0, Van Noy 2-1-1, Godchaux 2-1-0, Phillips 2-1-0, Mills 2-0-0, Uche 1-0-1, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Winovich 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. New England, J.Jones 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Paul Weidner.