Miami 118, Houston 110

Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason