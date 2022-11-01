Miami 116, Golden State 109

D.Green 2-3 0-0 5, Wiggins 8-12 1-2 21, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Curry 7-14 5-5 23, Thompson 7-19 1-1 19, J.Green 4-11 1-1 9, Jerome 2-4 2-2 8, Wiseman 2-4 1-2 5, Moody 2-5 0-0 6, Poole 3-10 2-4 9. Totals 39-84 13-17 109.
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball