Miami 111, Houston 108

Butler 7-13 6-10 20, Martin 5-9 3-3 13, Haslem 0-4 0-0 0, Herro 13-20 5-5 41, Strus 5-14 0-1 12, D.Robinson 3-12 0-0 8, Highsmith 3-9 0-0 8, O.Robinson 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 39-88 17-23 111.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies