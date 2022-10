This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Dave Stewart Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dave Stewart Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Cam Meyer delivered a stellar performance and took fifth place during the FCIAC girls cross country championships in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday,

Meyer, a sophomore, finished the 4,000-meter course in 14:54 while earning a place on the All-Conference first team. She was one of five runners to break 15 minutes.