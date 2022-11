This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Cam Meyer finished ninth in the Class LL girls race and Thomas Skelton was 15th in the Class L boys race to highlight Darien’s day at the CIAC cross country championships in Wickham Park on Saturday.

Meyer had a time of 20:05 on the 5,000-meter course, with Avery Johnson 38th in 21:37, and Alison Meyers 39th in 21:43.