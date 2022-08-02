Mets win 7th in a row; Soto homers in possible Nats swansong PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 12:04 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered, Max Scherzer defeated his former team, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory on the eve of ace Jacob deGrom’s season debut.
Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals. Soto, who walked in his other three plate appearances, is perhaps the biggest star who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
