Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL with left oblique injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.”
The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe.