Mets come up empty for deGrom and lose to Cubs again, 4-1 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 10:48 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was outpitched by journeyman Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated New York Mets mustered little on offense again Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom (5-2), and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs (60-82), who won the series opener 5-2 on Monday.
