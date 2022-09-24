Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 12:25 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam and the New York Mets extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Athletics 9-2 on Friday night.
Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each added a pair of RBIs to move the Mets 2 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the division. The Braves lost 9-1 in Philadelphia.