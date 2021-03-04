Mets' Lugo on track to resume throwing around opening day

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.
Lugo spoke Thursday for the first time since the operation with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek. New York said Lugo needs about six weeks of recuperation following the surgery before he can throw. Then Lugo will have to work his arm into game shape, a process likely to take a month or more.