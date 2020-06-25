Mets, Crow-Armstrong agree to $3,359,000 signing bonus

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus, the slot value for the 19th overall pick in the amateur draft.

The 18-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California hit .514 in 10 games for Harvard-Westlake with one strikeout in 42 at-bats before his senior season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. He batted .426 with three homers and five triples during his junior season.

The Mets also announced they had agreed to a deal with outfielder Isaiah Greene, a second-round compensatory selection from Corona Senior High School in California. The speedy Greene, 18, was the 69th overall pick.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports