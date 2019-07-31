https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Mets-5-White-Sox-2-11-innings-14268841.php
Mets 5, White Sox 2, 11 innings,
|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil rf-lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|L.Grcia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cnforto cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Jay lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Moncada 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J..Dvis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|43
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|37
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|010
|010
|000
|03—5
|Chicago
|000
|001
|001
|00—2
E_L.Garcia (8), McNeil (5), T.Frazier (9). DP_New York 2, Chicago 1. LOB_New York 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Conforto (19), Goins (3). HR_McNeil (11), Conforto (21). SB_A.Rosario (12), L.Garcia (12), Y.Sanchez (5). SF_Ti.Anderson (1). S_Nido (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Syndergaard
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|J.Wilson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo H,17
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz BS,5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gsellman W,2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|R.Lopez
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|6
|J.Fry
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Ruiz L,1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Osich
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by R.Lopez (J..Davis), by Ed.Diaz (J.McCann). WP_R.Lopez, Ed.Diaz 2.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:51. A_15,947 (40,615).
