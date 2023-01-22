Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55

Minor 7-11 0-2 14, Bennett 4-9 2-2 13, Derkack 3-4 6-6 12, Savage 2-3 1-1 6, Reid 3-13 6-8 12, McKoy 2-2 0-0 6, Stinson 0-1 0-0 0, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 15-19 63.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships