Men's T20 World Cup pushed back a year because of pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The men's Twenty20 World Cup in October in Australia has been delayed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition was scheduled to be held from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15. It will be played in the same months in 2021, the International Cricket Council said Monday.

The postponement has led to a reshaping of the men's international calendar.

The T20 World Cup scheduled for 2021 will take place in 2022, and the 50-over Cricket World Cup scheduled for February and March 2023 in India will move to October and November that year.

