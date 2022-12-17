Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79

Marble 6-6 4-6 16, Dennis 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Radford 1-13 5-6 8, Taylor 6-16 9-10 25, Coleman 3-6 6-7 12, Obaseki 5-9 2-2 14, Hefner 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 1-2 1, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 27-33 79.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies