Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79

Marble 6-6 4-6 16, Dennis 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Radford 1-13 5-6 8, Taylor 6-16 9-10 25, Coleman 3-6 6-7 12, Obaseki 5-9 2-2 14, Hefner 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 1-2 1, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 27-33 79.

C.Lawson 4-5 1-3 9, D.Williams 6-7 3-5 15, Davis 4-13 14-16 23, Hardaway 0-1 0-0 0, Lomax 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 4-9 0-0 9, J.Lawson 3-6 1-2 10, Akobundu-Ehiogu 3-4 1-4 7, McCadden 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-52 20-30 83.

Halftime_Memphis 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 8-24 (Taylor 4-11, Obaseki 2-4, Dennis 1-2, Radford 1-5, Hefner 0-2), Memphis 5-14 (J.Lawson 3-3, Davis 1-4, Franklin 1-5, Hardaway 0-1, D.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Dennis, D.Williams, Franklin, Akobundu-Ehiogu. Rebounds_Texas A&M 33 (Radford 10), Memphis 22 (Franklin 6). Assists_Texas A&M 15 (Dennis, Obaseki 3), Memphis 21 (Davis 9). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 22, Memphis 27. A_11,544 (18,119).