Memphis 30, Houston 27

Houston 3 3 0 21 — 27 Memphis 3 14 10 3 — 30 First Quarter HOU_FG Witherspoon 28, 7:57. MEM_FG Patterson 34, :22. Second Quarter HOU_FG Witherspoon 29, 8:14. MEM_Washington 4 pass from B.White (Patterson kick), 5:21. MEM_J.Allen 85 fumble return (Patterson kick), :31. Third Quarter MEM_Austin 15 pass from B.White (Patterson kick), 11:46. MEM_FG Patterson 49, 2:15. Fourth Quarter HOU_Stevenson 13 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 13:01. HOU_Tune 19 run (Witherspoon kick), 8:07. HOU_B.Smith 18 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), :28. MEM_FG Patterson 47, :00. ___ HOU MEM First downs 26 20 Rushes-yards 35-137 30-59 Passing 270 251 Comp-Att-Int 30-49-1 23-36-1 Return Yards 106 8 Punts-Avg. 4-39.8 5-36.4 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-75 0-0 Time of Possession 33:29 26:31 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, Porter 15-70, Tune 10-34, Stevenson 1-14, Car 6-12, C.Smith 3-7. Memphis, A.Martin 11-27, Clark 8-23, Watkins 4-7, B.White 5-7, Washington 1-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 3). PASSING_Houston, Tune 30-49-1-270. Memphis, B.White 23-36-1-251. RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 6-64, Trahan 5-84, B.Smith 5-37, Stevenson 4-29, Singleton 4-24, Corbin 3-19, Porter 2-1, Bradley 1-12. Memphis, Austin 7-74, Dykes 4-54, Washington 3-46, Prieskorn 3-33, A.Martin 2-18, Ivory 2-16, Clark 1-5, Watkins 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.