Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-8 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-94 23-31 127.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute