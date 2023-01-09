Memphis 121, San Antonio 113

Bates-Diop 4-7 0-0 10, Sochan 2-11 2-2 7, Poeltl 6-10 1-2 13, Langford 6-11 1-1 13, Tr.Jones 6-16 5-5 18, Branham 5-11 0-0 12, McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Collins 4-9 0-0 9, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 6, Richardson 6-12 2-2 16. Totals 44-97 14-16 113.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies