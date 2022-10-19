Memphis 115, N.Y. Knicks 112

Barrett 3-18 5-6 11, Randle 9-16 4-5 24, Robinson 2-3 0-1 4, Brunson 7-18 0-0 15, Fournier 4-11 3-3 14, Toppin 1-3 0-0 2, Hartenstein 7-11 2-2 16, Reddish 9-15 1-1 22, Quickley 0-6 0-0 0, Rose 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 44-109 15-18 112.
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers