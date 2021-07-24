Meadows hits 2 homers, Rays win 11th in row over Indians BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 11:49 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Cleveland 8-2 on Saturday night, extending their winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.
The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019. The franchise’s longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008.