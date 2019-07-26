McVay, Snead get contract extensions through 2023 with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams.

The defending NFC champions announced the deal Friday while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County.

The 33-year-old McVay has engineered a stunning turnaround of the Rams in his two seasons on the job. He took over a franchise with 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and immediately won two NFC West titles while going 24-8 in the regular season.

The Rams reached their first Super Bowl in 17 years last season.

Snead took over the Rams' front office in 2012 in St. Louis. He built the foundation for McVay's success by drafting the likes of Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL