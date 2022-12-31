McNeese St. 81, Lamar 62

English 6-7 0-0 14, Francois 4-8 0-0 12, Massie 4-10 2-2 11, Scott 5-12 0-0 12, Shumate 5-11 1-2 11, McMillan 1-1 1-3 3, Oday 2-4 0-2 6, Berze 2-7 0-0 6, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Z.Blackwell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-63 4-9 81.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies