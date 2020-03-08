McLaughlin buzzer beater lifts UCSB over Cal Poly 69-67

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jaquori McLaughlin scored 17 points, including a turnaround, fadeaway jumper in the lane as time expired, to give UC Santa Barbara a 69-67 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

The Gauchos, who trailed by 13 with less than 10 minutes to go, scored the last eight points of the game in the final 31/2 minutes.

The Mustangs missed three shots and had a turnover after Tuukka Jaakkola hit a jumper in the late for a 67-61 lead. Amadou Sow scored the next for points for UCSB and Sekou Touré tied the game with a layup at 1:18.

Cal Poly missed a shot with 46 seconds to go but UCSB turned the ball over and then fouled Jamal Smith. Smith missed the front end of the one-and-one with 30 seconds to play.

McLaughlin got the ball way out front, dribbled left, reversed right and drove into the key where he slammed on the brakes, spun back to his left and was falling back when he released a shot from the foul line. He hit the ground as the ball gently bounced off the front of the rim and the backboard before dropping in.

Sow finished with 14 points and Brandon Cyrus 13 for the Gauchos (21-10, 10-6 Big West Conference) with both grabbing seven rebounds.

Mark Crowe scored 16 points for Cal Poly ((7-23, 4-12), which has lost seven straight and did not qualify for the league tournament.

UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 63-45 on Jan. 8.

