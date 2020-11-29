McIntosh scores 21 to lift Elon over High Point 76-75

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 3 seconds left, as Elon narrowly beat High Point 76-75 on Saturday.

Jerald Gillens-Butler had 16 points for Elon (2-0). Federico Poser added 12 points.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points for the Panthers (0-2). Emmanuel Izunabor added 16 points.

Elon takes on Duke on the road next Sunday. High Point matches up against North Florida at home next Saturday.

