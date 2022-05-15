McDavid, Smith lead Oilers to 2-0 win over Kings in Game 7 May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 1:25 a.m.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers advanced through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in Game 7 on Saturday night.
Cody Ceci also scored and Mike Smith made 28 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs for the Oilers, who last won a Game 7 in 1998 and celebrated their first playoff series win since 2017.