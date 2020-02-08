McCoy helps leads Boston University over Holy Cross 77-68

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had 21 points as Boston University topped Holy Cross 77-68 on Saturday.

Max Mahoney had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Boston University (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Walter Whyte added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe Pridgen had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (3-22, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Blake Verbeek added 11 points as did Clayton Le Sann.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Boston University defeated Holy Cross 79-64 on Jan. 25.

Boston University faces Colgate at home on Monday. Holy Cross faces Lehigh on the road on Wednesday.

