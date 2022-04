Tony Gutierrez/AP

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday night.

Doncic had turned to run to the defensive end when he pulled up after the first step and stopped. He called for the medical staff while reaching for his calf after play was stopped and almost immediately went to the locker room.