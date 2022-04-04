Matthews has 3 goals, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 11:39 p.m.
1 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his third period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his second period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) congratulates right wing Mitchell Marner (16) after Marner's third period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Kyle Clifford (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) block a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night.
Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82.