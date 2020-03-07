Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night.

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10. They moved within three points of Pacific Division-leading Vegas and a point behind second-place Edmonton.

Cam Talbot made 32 saves to win in his 300th NHL start.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona.

Soderberg pulled Arizona within a goal at 10:57 of the second period. The Swede dove on a loose puck trickling between Talbot's pads and shoveled it over the goal line.

Backlund made it 3-1 at 4:17 on a give-and-go with Andrew Mangiapane. Backlund swept the puck from the high slot into the net's corner on Darcy Kuemper's stick side.

NOTES: Tkachuk has nine points in his last six games. ... Kuemper stopped 31 shots.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Flames: Host Vegas on Sunday.