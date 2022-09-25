Mathieu van der Poel arrested on eve of world road race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, one of the title favorites for the men's race at the road cycling world championships, has been arrested and charged by police for an alleged assault at the team's hotel on the eve of the race.
According to reports van der Poel became annoyed after children knocked on his hotel room door several times late on Saturday evening, eventually confronting them. The arm of one of the teenage girls was reportedly injured, leading to police being called and Van der Poel’s arrest.