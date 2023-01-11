Mass.-Lowell 80, Vermont 65

Ayo-Faleye 1-5 2-2 5, Veretto 4-7 4-5 14, Duncan 6-13 4-7 16, Gibson 1-6 1-2 3, Penn 4-12 0-2 8, Deloney 5-11 0-0 11, Alamutu 3-3 1-2 7, Smith 0-2 1-3 1. Totals 24-59 13-23 65.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies