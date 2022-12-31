Mass.-Lowell 67, NJIT 64

Brooks 4-7 2-3 10, Coulibaly 3-6 1-4 7, Hammond 3-8 3-4 9, Hikim 4-6 3-4 12, Mincey 3-6 0-1 7, Watkins 6-7 0-0 15, Covington 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 0-5 0-1 0, Withers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-53 9-17 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies