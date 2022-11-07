Mass.-Lowell 108, Fisher 43

Finney 0-4 0-0 0, Butler-Gaffney 3-11 1-1 8, Gillespie 0-8 0-0 0, Ortiz 3-9 0-0 6, Penceal 5-9 0-0 11, Benjamin 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 0-5 0-0 0, Baugh 0-1 1-2 1, Bandy 4-7 0-0 8, Slater 2-6 0-0 6, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Reda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 2-3 43.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1