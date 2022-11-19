Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53

Fabrizio 0-1 0-0 0, Houston 4-8 1-2 9, Beckwith 3-9 0-0 8, Martin 4-12 0-1 8, McNamara 3-6 0-0 7, Arico 4-8 0-1 10, Brenner 0-2 0-0 0, Coman 0-1 0-0 0, Gardiner 1-3 1-2 3, Armant 1-2 0-0 2, Cagan 0-5 0-0 0, Lupianez 1-3 0-0 2, Bretz 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Lodge 0-1 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 2-6 53.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute