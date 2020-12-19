Mask Up! Robinson-Earl shines with broken nose for Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 25 points with a broken nose, Caleb Daniels had 19 points and No. 7 Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 88-68 in a hastily-scheduled game Saturday night.
Robinson-Earl played with a protective mask after breaking his nose in Wednesday’s win against Butler. The 6-foot-9 forward tested the NBA waters before deciding to return for a sophomore season at Villanova. He helped the Wildcats (7-1) turn this one into a rout in the second half with 8-of-14 shooting overall, and he made seven of Villanova’s 11 free throws, added seven rebounds and never seemed bothered by his injury.